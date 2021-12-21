Moscow discussing interaction with NATO among allies from ex-USSR, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia continues discussing the topic of interaction with NATO among its allies from the former Soviet Union, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"We are bound by allied commitments within the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and other structures with most countries located on the territory of the former Soviet Union. Within this framework, all these issues were undoubtedly discussed on many occasions and the discussion continues," the Kremlin spokesman specified, when replying to a corresponding question.

On December 17, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published drafts of an agreement with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement between Russia and NATO member states on security measures. The drafts were handed over to the US side at a meeting in the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15.