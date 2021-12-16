Russia remains constructive despite West’s attempts to raise tensions, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow responds to the West with constructive proposals on restoring stability and security despite attempts by the US and NATO to raise tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One on Thursday.

"We can see perfectly well that the US and NATO are escalating tensions across the world. But look what Russia does in response: Russia responds with, first, absolute restraint and a demonstration of its ability to prevent tensions from rising further and react to such activities, and second, with constructive proposals for talks on stability and security," she emphasized.

According to the diplomat, despite the West’s attempts to isolate Russia, Moscow has been demonstrating its ability to engage in dialogue based on mutual respect with its partners in various fields, including strategic security.

"We are making it clear that our foreign policy is truly multidimensional and for that matter, we position ourselves as a nation that is capable of building an equal dialogue based on mutual respect, taking the current situation into account that being pragmatic enough to leave unsolvable problems aside for the sake of dialogue on matters on which a solution can be found," Zakharova stressed.