Kremlin spokesman views data on alleged Russian military presence in Donbass as mistake

MOSCOW, December 16. / TASS /. Russian troops are not and have never been deployed in Donbass, allegations to the contrary are a mistake, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday.

Thus, the Kremlin spokesman commented on the media publications, claiming that the text of one of the court verdicts in Rostov-on-Don allegedly confirmed the Russian military presence in Donbass.

"Probably, there was a mistake made by those who wrote this text (the court verdict). It is impossible, the Russian forces are not and have never been [deployed] in the self-proclaimed republics. The Russian forces remain on the territory of Russia," Peskov insisted.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman recalled that Russia had delivered and continued to supply humanitarian aid, which the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics urgently needed.