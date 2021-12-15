Diplomat explained Russian proposals on security guarantees to European ambassadors — MFA

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov on Wednesday held a meeting with the ambassadors from the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway Finland, Sweden, and Estonia for discussions of issues that included Russia’s proposals for security guarantees, the ministry said.

"At the request of the ambassadors, Titov elaborated on the reasons for the Russian initiative to develop an agreement that would guarantee security for countries in the Euro-Atlantic space, including taking into account the interests and concerns of the Russian Federation," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

The attendees of the meeting also exchanged opinions about bilateral relations between Russia and the respective countries, summed up the past year and made plans for contacts in 2022.

Other topics for the discussion included Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations, international efforts on climate change, the pandemic and mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, the ministry said.

The attendees of the meeting also discussed interaction in the Arctic Council where Russia holds chairmanship in 2021-2023.