Foreign Ministry confirms US denies visas to Russian delegates to UN activities

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed to TASS that several Russian diplomats have been denied visas, upsetting their participation in UN activities.

"We confirm this," Zakharova said in response to a corresponding question.

Earlier on Monday, the daily Kommersant quoted Russia’s special presidential representative for international cooperation in information security, Andrei Krutskikh, as saying that several Russian diplomats had been denied US visas and for that reason would be absent from a number of UN activities. The Russian delegates were to participate in the first session of the Open-Ended Working Group on Developments in the Field of Information and Telecommunications in the Context of International Security, which opened in New York on December 13.