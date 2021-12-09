Russia, US to hold consultations on visa issues before year end — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia and the US will hold the next round of consultations on visa issues in December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told reporters on Thursday.

"The date is being discussed," he said. "It will definitely be December. One more round will take place before the new year."

The consultations had been planned before the talks between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov on November 18 said that Russian and US representatives held consultations in Vienna to discuss the work of diplomatic offices including visas and seized diplomatic property. The talks in Vienna started on November 17, diplomatic sources told TASS earlier. The Russian delegation was led by Alexander Darchiyev, director at the Foreign Ministry’s North America Department, while the US delegation was headed by Christopher Robinson, the State Department’s deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.