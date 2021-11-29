US continues to pile pressure on Latin American countries — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Washington continues to augment pressure on Latin American countries, being guided by the Monroe Doctrine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Being guided by the imperialist Monroe Doctrine, Washington’s politicians continue to build up pressure on Nicaragua, Venezuela and other Latin American countries teaching them how to live and which standards to use," he said at a meeting of the commission for the protection of Russia’s sovereignty and prevention of meddling in its domestic affairs of the Federation Council, or upper parliament house.

He recalled the United States’ trade embargo against Cuba, describing it as "illegal and archaic," and stressed that it is not supported by the international community.