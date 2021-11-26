Putin accepted Vucic’s invitation to visit Serbia, exact date to be arranged — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to visit Serbia, the exact date will be arranged through diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Friday.

"Mr. Vucic renewed the invitation to the [Russian] president to visit Serbia, and he accepted it. The exact dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the dialogue between Putin and Vucic in Sochi on Thursday was "very constructive, friendly and detailed." Commenting on a question of how the Russian leader responded to the gift of a silver vase and books about Peter the Great, Peskov said that "the exchange of gifts was carried out based on protocol".