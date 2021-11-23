Putin calls for revival of Russian-Palestinian intergovernmental commission

SOCHI, November 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the resumption of the Russian-Palestinian intergovernmental commission, interrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, there was a pause in the operation of the intergovernmental commission. Undoubtedly, this work should be organized as soon as possible," Putin said during talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Absolute figures regarding trade turnover between Russia and Palestine are insignificant so far, but an increase is observed nevertheless, the Russian leader noted. "Despite all these problems, it was more than 30% over the last year," Putin highlighted.

"You know, Russia is undertaking efforts to support Palestine in this area [fighting coronavirus - TASS]. We have been providing the appropriate pharmaceuticals and vaccines. In addition, our specialists and healthcare workers are heading to Palestine," he added.