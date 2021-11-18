Russia to promote development of international ties as IORA partner — statement

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia as a dialogue partner of the Association for Regional Cooperation of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) plans to work on strengthening ties in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement regarding Russia’s status as a dialogue partner in the wake of the 21st annual meeting of the IORA Council of Foreign Ministers (COM).

"This decision confirms the wide acknowledgment of our country’s constructive role in the reinforcement of an equal - based on norms and principles of the international law - multilateral interaction; it reflects the high esteem of the significant Russian contribution to ensuring a sustainable development dynamic of the Indian Ocean area," the statement says. "Russia attaches great importance to this region. It is hard to overestimate its importance for the global economy, considering the tight web of naval routes present there. We intend to continue - now as an IORA partner - working on strengthening the connectivity in the Indian Ocean area."

The spokeswoman pointed out that Russia’s priorities coincide with the forum’s tasks and goals in such fields as naval security and combating piracy, trade and investments, and science and technology.

"Naturally, key fields include fighting the coronavirus pandemic and other infectious diseases and cooperation on vaccines. We will be ready to share Russian experience and practices in the field of the development of remote territories and to expand our humanitarian aid programs," Zakharova said.

The document underscores that Russia repeatedly proposed at the "neighboring" East Asia Summit platform to consider the establishment of practical cooperation between the system of international interaction that has developed around ASEAN on the one hand, and the Indian Ocean Area multilateral structures on the other hand.

"Our idea remains ‘on the table.’ We are ready to discuss it with all interested partners," the statement says.