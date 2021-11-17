Putin to hold talks with Uzbekistan’s president in Kremlin on Friday — spokesman

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to hold a meeting with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Kremlin on Friday, November 19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, the visit was planned. The talks are taking place in the Kremlin," Peskov said when asked whether Putin was expected to hold a meeting with the Uzbek president.

In the meantime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would hold a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov, on Thursday, November 18.

Mirziyoyev’s visit to Russia had been earlier announced by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov, who pointed out that it would be the first foreign visit of the president after his reelection.