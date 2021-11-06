Russia, US maintain substantive dialogue on strategic stability - Moscow's deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, November 6. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington maintain a substantive and meaningful dialogue on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Andrei Belousov, who represented Russia at recent meetings of the UN General Assembly's First Committee in New York, told Russian reporters.

"After a long break in substantive discussions related to the [strategic] dialogue - there were meetings but no substantive discussions took place under the Trump administration - now [after a Russia-US summit in Geneva], a really substantive and meaningful exchange of views has begun," he pointed out. "Our colleagues in Moscow are primarily focused on this. As part of the dialogue, quite a lot of issues that the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Nonproliferation and Arms Control deals with are under discussion," Belousov added.

At their meeting in Geneva in June, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States agreed to resume strategic stability consultations. Two rounds of consultations took place on July 28 and September 30.