Putin, Lukashenko hail decisions of Union State’s Supreme Council meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko lauded in a phone call the decisions adopted at the Thursday meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, held via video link, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The presidents exchanged views on results of the Supreme State Council meeting and highly praised the adopted decisions that have strategic importance for the development of integration processes," the statement says.

The Kremlin added that in the phone conversation Putin and Lukashenko reaffirmed "their mutual determination to further promote mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all the areas."

Additionally, the Russian and Belarusian leaders agreed to maintain contacts.

About the meeting of the Supreme State Council of Union State

Lukashenko put his signature under the integration decree, which approved 28 union programs with Russia. Prior to that, the document had been signed by Putin. The Union State’s new military doctrine, migration policy concept and other resolutions were also endorsed after the meeting of the Supreme State Council.

According to the Kremlin’s website, in addition to the Union State’s military doctrine and migration policy concept, the resolution on awarding the Union State’s Prizes in science and technology, was added to the list of documents, along with some other agreements.