Russia plans to hold talks with Palestinian National Authority

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Moscow plans to hold talks with the leadership of the Palestinian National Authority, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has recently made a visit to Russia. We are planning negotiations with the leadership of the Palestinian National Authority," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that Russia also calls for convening a ministerial meeting of the Middle East Quartet in cooperation with the Arab League, in order to find a solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

"Our proposal to hold a Palestinian-Israeli summit meeting in Moscow still remains relevant," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.