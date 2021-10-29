Kremlin hopes G20 will compare countries' positions on main challenges

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin hopes that the G20 summit on October 30-31 will produce understanding and compare the countries' positions on the main world challenges, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"The expectation is there will be a chance to understand and compare the countries' positions on the main world challenges. Regrettably, the video conference format does not allow for holding bilateral meetings, which usually take place on the sidelines, but the importance of the very comparison of participating parties' positions on the main issues is hard to overestimate," Peskov said.

"The hopes pinned on the G20 are always the same. The G20 is the most competent and representative format of international cooperation, which really can and must discuss world processes and the challenges the world is faced with."

The Kremlin's press-service said earlier on Friday President Vladimir Putin would discuss with his G20 counterparts world economic recovery and cyber transformation. Special attention will be paid to measures to overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, strengthen health care and promote comprehensive immunization. Also, the G20 leaders will look into such problems as climate change, environmental protection and transition to the low-carbon economy.