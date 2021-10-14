Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats discuss implementation of Karabakh agreements

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Minsk Thursday with Russia’s mediation, Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

"Considering the upcoming anniversary of the November 9, 2020, trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on full ceasefire and end of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area, the sides reviewed the implementation of the trilateral agreements. The sides stated that the majority of clauses of the statements are being implemented successfully. The sides agreed to ramp up the work on the remaining issues," the Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry underscored that Russia welcomed the pronounced mutual intent of Armenia and Azerbaijan to normalize the bilateral relations.

"Russia confirmed its readiness to facilitate this process, both as a nation, and as a co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group," the Foreign Ministry said.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on full cessation of hostilities. The sides stopped at their positions at the moment, a number of districts went under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed at the contact line and at the so-called Lachin corridor.