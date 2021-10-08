Russia requests diplomatic immunity withdrawn from 3 US diplomats over suspicion of theft

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia sent an official diplomatic note to the US embassy in Moscow asking to withdraw diplomatic immunity from three embassy employees in order to press criminal charges on them, Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS Friday.

"A note was sent to the US embassy with a request to withdraw the diplomatic immunity from three employees of the American diplomatic mission over their designation as suspects of theft of personal belongings from a Russian citizen," the Ministry said.

"Should the embassy refuse to withdraw the immunity, the mentioned people must leave the Russian territory immediately," the Ministry added.

The Ministry provided no further details.