Meeting of Putin, Biden at G20 summit depends on presence of leaders, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Rome will depend on whether both heads of state attend it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"This will depend on whether both presidents will be there, at the same time and place," the Kremlin official said.

According to him, the decision on Putin’s in-person participation in the G20 summit "is yet to be made taking into account all details related to the epidemiological situation." "We will report on this in due time," the spokesman added.

The summit of the Group of 20 will be held in Rome on October 30-31. Italy currently holds the rotating G20 presidency and is now engaged in efforts to put together an extraordinary summit of the club focused on Afghanistan.