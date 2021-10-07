US leader still hasn't conveyed birthday message to Putin, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 7. / TASS /. The Kremlin has not yet received a congratulatory telegram from US President Joe Biden on the occasion of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s birthday, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Thursday.

"I have not seen a telegram from Biden yet," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

At the same time, Peskov noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message back on Wednesday. "There was a telegram from Xi Jinping. It has been sent the day before," the spokesman said.

The Russian president turned 69 on October 7. The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Japan have already congratulated Putin over the phone.