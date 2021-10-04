Putin congratulates Kishida, confirms interest in cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congratulatory message to Fumio Kishida on the occasion of his election as Japan’s Prime Minister noted an interest in cooperation, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday.

"The development of constructive Russian-Japanese cooperation in various spheres undoubtedly meets the interests of our countries’ people. I would like to confirm the interest in dialogue and working jointly with you on the pressing issues of the bilateral, regional and international agenda," the telegram said.

On Monday, Fumio Kishida was elected by both houses of the nation's parliament to become Japan's 100th prime minister by a majority vote. The election of a new prime minister was held because of the expiration of the powers of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who replaced Shinzo Abe following his sudden resignation last year.