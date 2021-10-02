Russia hopes politics will not prevail in EU recognition of Sputnik V - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry expects that not politics, but economic reasons and a desire to make life easier for European citizens will prevail in the European Union's consideration of recognizing Russian vaccines, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"It [the Russian vaccine] will be recognized, the process is not easy, but it has not stopped. We assume that in the end not political considerations, but competition, the need to unite efforts in the fight against this disease will prevail. The most important thing is to make people's lives easier. And in this sense we expect that the process will end with the certification of our vaccines - within the framework of WHO and EMA - by the relevant agencies of the European Union," he said.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has not yet received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in the European Union. The position of the European Commission has remained unchanged since the start of the EU coronavirus certification system in early July.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the world's first officially registered coronavirus vaccine.