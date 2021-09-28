People need to be able to choose between online and in-person voting, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian citizens need to be able to choose between in-person and online voting in the foreseeable future, Chairman of the United Russia Party Dmitry Medvedev, who also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with the RT TV channel.

"Electronic voting undoubtedly is the future," he pointed out. "However, I believe that the citizens of our country should have both options in the short and medium term and be able to vote either online or in-person," he added. "I am deeply convinced that sooner or later the voting process will move online across the world. It's impossible to stop the progress," United Russia's chairman emphasized.

At the same time, in Medvedev's words, there is a need to find ways to verify the results of online voting. "The only question is how to verify election results. This is what we need to do here. The government should have its say and the people need to trust the results of online voting," he noted.