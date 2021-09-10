{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Lavrov says talk about Normandy-format meeting during UNGA is not serious

Russian Foreign Minister also noted that Ukraine’s foreign ministry speaks about the plans of convening a Normandy-format summit to settle the problems of the implementation of the Minsk agreements, on the one hand, while the Ukrainian president’s office, on the contrary, claims that the agreements have exhausted themselves, on the other hand

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Germany and France suggest a Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, France, Ukraine) meeting be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly but so far such ideas cannot be called serious, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Our colleagues from Germany and France suggest foreign ministers from France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia gather on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Meanwhile, we are asking them to tell us what they think about what [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky and his team are doing when they legislatively make their possibilities on the implementation of the Minsk agreements null and void. They say: well, it would be good to meet and discuss. But it is an absolutely unprofessional an unserious talk," he said.

"We even asked them point-blank: when you demand Russia implement the Minsk agreement - they have it in the principles of relations with Russia; there are five provisions, with one of them, on the way of normalizing relations with Russia, insisting on Russia’s implementation of the Minsk agreements <…> we ask them: who do you think are the parties to the conflict? You won’t believe. The answer: ‘Let us continue to keep this answer within the frame of constructive ambiguity.’ What kind of ambiguity do they mean? The Minsk agreements say that all the matters are to be agreed between Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk. So, to gather in such a situation means to disrespect oneself. Because these people don’t want to implement either the Minsk agreement, or the resolutions of the December 2019 Paris summit of the Normandy Four," Lavrov stressed.

He also noted that Ukraine’s foreign ministry speaks about the plans of convening a Normandy-format summit to settle the problems of the implementation of the Minsk agreements, on the one hand, while the Ukrainian president’s office, on the contrary, claims that the agreements have exhausted themselves, on the other hand. "The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group [Leonid Kravchenko] says the same, that the Minsk agreements need to be revised. For instance, he insists that the [Donetsk and Lugansk] militias cede control of the border to Ukraine first and then Kiev will address the issues of the Russian language, their status, amnesty, local elections. Everyone sees the absurdity of this initiative, which simply runs counter to the Minsk agreements. They say then: the Normandy format is good, but the United States, Great Britain and Poland should be included. That is why when they call on us to hold a meeting in the Normandy format, we ask first to explain how these things can be combined," the minister explained.

Foreign policy
War on Russian mass media declared by West - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia had to take tit-for-tat measures and did not extend the visa of BBC journalist Sarah Rainsford after a TASS employee had faced similar problems
Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene wins fifth Diamond League title in Zurich
Ukraine’s Yaroslava Maguchikh finished second, while Australia’s Nicola McDermott came third
Russian senate speaker expects EU to approve Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
Valentina Matviyenko added that Russia would continue working to ensure the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, including with EU countries
Ukraine fails appeal to US to grant Kiev status of major non-NATO ally
Only 24 out of 226 deputies required supported the appeal
Russian Su-30SM planes arrive in Belarus for establishment of joint Air training center
Pilots of the two countries are expected to carry out joint patrols of the Union State air borders
CNN in fact confirms that Ukrainian secret services commit acts of state terrorism — FSB
The FSB spokesman recalled that conflicting information had been coming from the Ukrainian side from the very beginning
Press review: What's Russia’s view of new Afghan government and Iran seeks SCO membership
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 9th
US Defense Secretary postpones visit to Saudi Arabia — Pentagon
Lloyd Austin has postponed it due to "scheduling problems"
Taliban cancels inauguration ceremony of Afghan interim government
Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, denied previously disseminated information that the inauguration was supposedly scheduled for September 11, calling it rumors
Putin discusses forming common defense space with Belarusian president
In this regard, the upcoming joint military exercise Zapad-2021, which will take place in Russia and Belarus, is very important, Russian President said
Iran's SCO admission likely to be decided at Dushanbe summit, says presidential envoy
According to the Special Envoy of the Russian President for SCO Affairs, after the SCO Heads of State Council’s decision, work on preparing a draft memorandum on Iran's obligations will be launched, and then Tehran will have to accede to a number of necessary documents
Russia’s envoy to Guinea received by rebel leader — embassy
The embassy stated that Russia’s Ambassador to Guinea Vadim Razumovsky was received for a "short protocol meeting"
Putin bestows late emergencies minister with Hero of Russia title
On Wednesday, the Emergencies Ministry said that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk while saving a man’s life
Afghanistan's acting President Amrullah Saleh is in Panjshir — ambassador
Afghanistan's ambassador in Dushanbe Mohammad Zahir Akbar pointed out that Afghanistan's former vice-president Amrullah Saleh temporarily performed the duties of the president
US will bear consequences if becomes first to deploy weapons to space — Russian diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia and China had long been calling for using political and diplomatic means to prevent an arms race in space
Emergency alarm sounded on ISS, all systems operating normally now — Roscosmos
Roscosmos specified that "the crew continued regular preparation for today's spacewalk," nothing threatened their lives
Russian, Israeli militaries to continue exchanging information on Syria — Lavrov
According to Russian foreign minister, the situation in Syria remains challenging in many respects due to the fact that many countries’ interests are intertwined in that process
Moscow expects US Embassy to report real reason for Sullivan’s summoning — diplomat
Earlier, the embassy claimed that John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "discuss bilateral relations" and Joe Biden’s intent for stable and predictable relations with Moscow
Russian-Belarusian exercise Zapad-2021 begins in Nizhny Novgorod Region
Participating in the exercise will be up to 200,000 officers and men, about 80 planes and helicopters, up to 760 pieces of military equipment, including 290 tanks, 240 artillery pieces, multiple rocket launchers and mortars and 15 ships
Lavrov brands Kiev's attitude to Minsk agreements, Normandy format as "schizophrenia"
Russia's top diplomat noted that the Ukranian foreign minister called for a meeting in the Normandy format as soon as possible and at the same time other members of the Ukrainian leadership declared that they would not fulfill Minsk agreements
Russia and Belarus to create single payment space within Union State — Putin
But t is too early to talk about a common currency for Russia and Belarus, President said
Russian cosmonauts commence spacewalk for integration of Nauka ISS module
They will need to connect a large amount of various cables and mount rails on the module’s external surface
Ukraine’s president admits to probability of war with Russia
At the same time, Zelensky is convinced that this would be a wrong scenario for the development of events
Russia to test first T-90M tank with over-the-horizon vision — source
According to the source, the decision on serial deliveries of this version of the tank to the Russian troops will be made after the trials
FBMA vaccine to provide protection against all coronavirus strains — agency chief
Veronika Skvortsova emphasized that the vaccine had undergone all clinical tests and currently a combined first and second phase of clinical research was in progress
Integration of Russia, Belarus to continue on equitable basis, Kremlin says
"Goals are set in union programs that are virtually complete and ready for signing," Dmitry Peskov added
Taliban invite Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, others to cabinet announcement event — TV
It is noted that the necessary procedures for the announcement of the composition of the new cabinet have been completed
Start of gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 depends on German regulator — MFA
"The carbon footprint of gas transportation through Nord Stream 2 is more than five times lower in comparison with alternative routes, this is known. All documents on this account have already been provided," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted
Russian diplomat slams NATO plan to house Afghan refugees in Central Asia as catastrophe
The diplomat commented on the reports that European countries offered "money and resources" to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan if they agree to let in Afghan refugees
Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life
Yevgeny Zinichev was appointed the emergencies minister on May 18, 2018
Ukrainian leader’s words about risk of war with Russia divorced from reality — diplomat
The Ukrainian leader earlier stated that he admitted the probability of a full-fledged war with Russia and believed that this would be the 'greatest mistake'
Russian filmmaker Alexander Melnik was great professional — colleagues
Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk while saving Melnik, who arrived there to choose a location to shoot his new documentary
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Plans for US air defense in Ukraine is Russia's 'red line' — Duma committee chief
Vladimir Shamanov pointed out that Russia should reserve the right to take retaliatory steps in case these plans materialized
Nord Stream 2 to be commissioned before year end — project operator
Earlier on Friday, Gazprom reported that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed
Russia to vote against IAEA resolution condemning Iran if it put to vote — diplomat
The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has had several offline meetings in Vienna since April to find ways to restore the nuclear deal in its original form
Zelensky's speculations about risk of Russia-Ukraine war apocalyptic — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin had reacted to such a statement by the Ukrainian leader with regret
Taliban spokesman cannot confirm Afghan government will be sworn in on September 11
The Taliban formed an interim government on September 8
Nobody will listen to statements about "danger" of Nord Stream 2 — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also said that "Russia hopes that no one and nothing will be able to hamper the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 project"
Construction of Nord Stream 2 completed — Gazprom
According to Gazprom, 5.6 bln cubic meters of gas can be supplied through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this year
North Pole platform is due to be accepted on July 1, 2022
The platform will be used for long-term experiments, data processing on the spot and for transmitting results to the mainland
Russia not to conform to US despite pressure — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the question is how intensive the pressure of the US will be under the Joe Biden administration
Russia concerned about Iran's nuclear capabilities — foreign ministry
From the angle of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the situation is getting more complicated, because Tehran is moving further and further from the initial terms of the agreement, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Taliban kills ex-Vice President Saleh’s brother — report
According to the report, Rohullah Azizi was detained and later executed last night in the Panjshir Province of Afghanistan
Ambassador may represent Russia at Afghan government's inauguration — upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that Russia's representation would be no higher than at the embassy level
Russia to respond to Estonia denying visa to Russian diplomat, Foreign Ministry says
Maria Zakharova noted that the responsibility for the escalation of the situation and its consequences entirely lies with the Estonian side
Russia has no intention of fighting Ukraine, only Kiev can incite war, senior MP says
Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky said that he did not rule out a full-fledged war with Russia
Britain refuses to consider TASS staffers' visa applications — Foreign Ministry
"London indulges in refusals to grant visas and in other manipulations in relation to Russian journalists," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Ukraine initiated sanctions against 24 companies, 6 individuals over the Crimean bridge
It is proposed to apply the sanctions for a period of five years
‘Inept as Ukraine’s president’: Top senator blasts Zelensky’s remarks on ‘war with Russia’
Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council said that "Unfortunately, the current statement by Zelensky only confirms his helplessness and ineptness as the Ukrainian president"
Unclear how situation in Afghanistan will affect regional, global security — Putin
In Vladimir Putin’s view, it is totally justified that the BRICS member states pay special attention to this issue
