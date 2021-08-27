Russian diplomat wonders if US knew about ISIS facility locations after Biden remark

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has raised the question whether the US is aware about the location of leadership and facilities of ISIS.

Zakharova took to her Telegram channel to comment on the remarks made by US President Joe Biden who stressed that he had given orders to prepare strikes on ISIS "assets, leadership and terrorists" following the deadly attacks near the Kabul airport that particularly killed 13 US military personnel. "So, the US knew where the ISIS leadership and facilities were?!" she wrote.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered near the Kabul airport. Earlier, reports emerged about 90 deaths, including 13 US military personnel.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) has resolutely condemned the tragedy and vowed to hold those behind it responsible.