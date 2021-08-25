Putin, Xi Jinping express commitment to boosting bilateral relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are interested in boosting cooperation on all issues on the agenda, the Kremlin press service said in a statement following a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

"Since this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, the parties noted with satisfaction that the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership is steadily progressing. Most importantly, the parties are interested in further boosting cooperation on all issues on the bilateral and international agenda," the statement reads.

In addition, according to the Kremlin press service, in light of the upcoming 76th anniversary of the end of World War II, "the parties emphasized the importance of efforts to preserve the truth about the events of that time and prevent attempts to distort history." "As always, the conversation took place in an atmosphere of friendship and trust," the press service concluded.