Putin hopes United Russia party will hold its own after election to State Duma

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the United Russia party will manage to hold its own following the results of the election to the State Duma, lower house of the national parliament.

"I do hope that the United Russia will maintain its position and have an opportunity at the legislative level to take relevant decisions in the interests of the country," Putin said at a meeting with the party members.

The President believes that in connection with the upcoming elections it is important "to synchronize watches", see what has been done, what needs to be done."

"The party program is an important, fundamental document, it is a living document that must respond to what is happening in the world and in the country," Putin said.

The head of state stressed it is important to remember about the "set of very important measures," which was discussed at the United Russia congress in June. He clarified that this in particular includes measures in the social sector, economy, as well as measures to support families.

Earlier, Putin signed a decree on scheduling the 8th State Duma elections for September 19. The voting will stretch over three days: September 17, 18, and 19. Simultaneously, there will be direct elections for the heads of nine Russian regions (in three others, top executive officials will be elected by local legislatures) and 39 regional parliaments.