Kremlin not waging campaign against German Greens chancellor candidate — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted allegations claiming that Moscow is waging a campaign against co-leader of Alliance 90/The Greens party and candidate for German chancellor Annalena Baerbock.

Earlier, Bloomberg News reported, citing its own sources, that there was a campaign against Baerbock.

"No. This is not true," the spokesman told TASS on Wednesday.

The candidates for the position of German chancellor are: Armin Laschet, party leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany; Annalena Baerbock from Alliance 90/The Greens; and Olaf Scholz from the Social Democratic Party of Germany. The candidate from the Christian Democratic Union of Germany is currently leading in the polls, outpacing The Greens by about 10 percentage points.