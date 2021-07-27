Russia submitted proposals on strategic stability to US in writing, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia has submitted its proposals on the work in the sphere of strategic stability to the US in writing before consultations in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told journalists on Tuesday.

"We have already handed over [our proposals] to them in writing. During the process of preparing for today’s meeting, we expressed a number of additional ideas, including with regards to what the agenda of the upcoming work should be," he said.

According to the senior diplomat, the approaches of Moscow and Washington don’t always coincide. "Yet, this is why the meeting is held - in order to launch the process and analyze in detail where we have differences, and try to find directions for joint work, where there is a certain opportunity," he noted.

On July 28 in Geneva, another round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability will be held. The Russian delegation will be led by Ryabkov, while US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head the US delegation. Earlier, the deputy foreign minister told TASS that at the upcoming consultations, the Russian side intends to discuss all aspects of strategic stability in detail, evaluate potential risks and threats as well as develop a plan for the further joint work in this sphere.