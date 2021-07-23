Putin announced unprecedented proposals to involve Japan in Kuril islands economy

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "unique and unprecedented" proposals to involve Japan in the economic activities of the Kuril Islands.

He was talking at a meeting with constant members of Russia’s Security Council.

Putin recalled that Russia had been working with Japanese partners there for a long time to create the necessary conditions for participants in economic activity.

The head of the Russian state added that he discussed this with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who has some good developments and proposals in this field.

"I would say that what we talked about is absolutely unique, unprecedented. I say this specifically in order to intrigue the participants in economic activity, and I hope that after your trip, assessment of the situation on the spot, we will finally formulate these proposals and will certainly implement them," Putin summed up addressing to Mishustin, who will soon fly on a working trip to the Far East.

"I would like to ask you, Mikhail Vladimirovich - although I know you have a busy agenda there, as you told me: emergency housing in some regions, medicine, and so on - to pay special attention to the situation on the Kuril islands," the head of state told the Prime Minister.