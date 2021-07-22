Lavrov, CSTO Secretary General discuss situation in Organization’s area of responsibility

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility with the Organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

"During the event, the sides discussed the ongoing matters of interactions within the organization, the emerging situation within the CSTO area of responsibility, as well as the preparations to the Autumn session of the Collective Security Council," the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"In compliance with the CSTO Collective Security Council December 2, 2020, decision, the Secretary General awarded Sergey Lavrov with the CSTO 1st grade honorary award, and awarded Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko with the CSTO 2nd grade honorary award," the Ministry added.