Putin thanks Azerbaijani President for efforts on settlement in South Caucasus

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for compromise solutions being made for settling the situation in South Caucasus.

"Certainly, the issue of settling the situation in the region remains one of the most important issues. I know that you are, of course, paying close attention to it, [realize its] significance," the Russian head of state said at a meeting with Aliyev in Moscow on Tuesday.

Putin thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the fact that "the compromise solutions can also be found" in this situation. As the Russian president noted, such solutions are always the most difficult ones.

"Yet if we want - and we do all want - the settlement, then we should proceed along this path. So far we’ve managed to do so, and I want to thank you for this," the Russian leader concluded, adding that he was very happy to see Aliyev.