Russia and Ukraine have more common interests than reasons for discord, says official

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian and Ukrainian citizens are interested in living in peace and accord, and the task of their leadership is to remove artificial barriers dividing the peoples, Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak said in an interview with the French quarterly Politique Internationale.

The people of the two countries share "centuries-long history, culture, moral values stemming from the common religion, dozens, and maybe even hundreds of millions of blood ties," Kozak noted. "This is why compromises can and must be found at the state level in order to remove artificial barriers dividing the people," Kozak stressed in the interview published on the website of the Russian Embassy to France on Tuesday.

Emotions around the Crimean issue will die down in due time, he believes.

"In the end, living in peace in one space without the borders, is a natural desire of almost 200 million people [living in Ukraine and Russia], who have found themselves literally in a divided family due to zigzags of history," Kozak stressed.

"Wisdom and responsibility of the state power that has been created by these people, is in looking for, finding and expanding the zones of accord, removing the reasons behind the state, let me emphasize this, state differences in order to meet this natural aspiration of the people," he went on to say.

"But believe me, that even today there are much more positive things in common and common interests than the reasons for discord," the deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff summed up.