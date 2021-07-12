Interior Ministry clarifies when stay of foreigners becomes ‘undesirable’ in Russia

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry has named the basic conditions making the stay of foreigners in the country undesirable, according to the agency’s press service.

"This decision is made with regards to those individuals who present a genuine threat to the nation’s defense capacity or security, or public order or well-being," the press service said.

The agency added that a decision on the undesirability of a migrant’s stay in Russia may be made by the Interior Ministry, the Federal Security Service, the Defense Ministry, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Foreign Ministry, the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, and the Federal Medical and Biological Agency. "A foreign citizen whose stay (residency) in Russia is recognized as undesirable is obligated to leave the Russian Federation, if this obligation is not fulfilled the individual is subject to deportation," the ministry noted, adding that foreigners whose stay was deemed undesirable are not allowed to enter Russia. Likewise, a residency or working permit will be annulled.

In all, according to the Interior Ministry, a decision on the undesirability of stay was made with regards to 19 people over five months this year which is almost 20% less than during the same period last year. During 2020, there were 60% fewer decisions on the undesirability of migrants’ stay in Russia made than in 2019. This situation is significantly influenced by the presidential decree on the moratorium on recognizing the foreigners’ presence in Russia as undesirable.

Currently, foreign citizens in violation of the Russian legislation can be subjected to various administrative measures: deportation, readmission or administrative expulsion, the refusal of entry to the Russian Federation, the undesirability of stay (residency), a reduced duration of temporary stay in the country. Within the framework of reforming the migration policy, the Interior Ministry prepared a draft bill according to which the general term of "removal" is introduced to encompass "administrative expulsion" and "deportation" as a measure to expel a foreign citizen from Russia.