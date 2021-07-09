Russia, US may soon agree on date for consultations on strategic stability — official

KIRZHACH /Vladimir region/, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and the United States haven’t set a date for consultations on strategic stability yet, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov told TASS on Friday.

"As for the date of consultations, it hasn’t been set yet," he said. "However, I think that we will agree on the matter in the near future," Venediktov added.

He declined to specify the place that could host the consultations, saying that it should be "a neutral location". "I cannot say for sure. It could be Vienna, Geneva, and any other city, where such meetings usually take place," the Russian Security Council deputy secretary said. According to him, work is also underway to outline the meeting’s agenda.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States held talks in Geneva on June 16. It was their first face-to-face meeting as heads of state and the first Russia-US summit since 2018. The two leaders said in a joint statement that the parties planned to launch comprehensive dialogue on strategic stability. In addition, Russia and the US also intend to start consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swaps and arms control.