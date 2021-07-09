Talks with the Taliban are necessary, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Negotiations with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of these contacts.

"Of course, Vladimir Putin is aware of this," Peskov told reporters. "These contacts are necessary. Considering the tense situation in Afghanistan and the development of the situation on the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, these talks are necessary," he stressed.

The spokesman did not say whether Russia would recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan if they take over the entire country.

A delegation from the Taliban’s Qatari political office is currently in Moscow. On Thursday, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov met with these Taliban emissaries. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported after the meeting that the Taliban had assured that they would not violate the borders of Central Asian states and that they would guarantee the security of foreign diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.