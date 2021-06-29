Putin praises domestic shipbuilders’ achievements, calls their technologies ‘unique’

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the personnel and veterans of the domestic shipbuilding industry with Shipbuilder’s Day, praising their achievements and calling their products unique, according to the president’s congratulations posted on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.

"Today the sector’s enterprises, including those integrated into the United Shipbuilding Corporation, worthily continue their predecessors’ work. The Russian shipbuilders, who are raising the technological level of production, are capable of finding a solution to any complex tasks, from building combat ships of various classes to creating modern civilian products," the Russian leader said in his congratulations.

"With every passing year, the output of tankers, dry cargo ships, fishing vessels, and sea platforms is growing. Appreciably, the developments by our shipbuilders are unique and unrivaled in the world," Putin emphasized.

Domestically-built diesel and nuclear-powered icebreakers paving the way in Arctic ice, the world’s first floating electric power station Akademik Lomonosov and the Vityaz-D autonomous deep-water submersible vehicle are a subject of our special pride, the Russian leader pointed out.

The regular fleet created by the Russian tsar Peter the Great enabled Russia to gain the status of a great sea power and opened up vast possibilities for cultivating new lands and developing science, industry, trade and infrastructure, Putin recalled.

"The holiday unites true professionals: those, who work at shipyards and ship repair plants, design bureaus and scientific centers, and who make a substantial contribution to strengthening our country’s economic and defense potential. I know that all of the sector’s successes are based on everyday assiduous work of thousand-strong workforces, highly professional specialists, scientists, designers and workers, your experience and dedication," the president added.

Russia celebrates Shipbuilders’ Day on June 29 annually. The professional holiday was instituted by the Russian government’s resolution of May 30, 2017 on the proposal from the Industry and Trade Ministry.