Kremlin backs Moscow mayor’s decisive steps to fight pandemic — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin stands behind the firm measures taken by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin in light of the pandemic, they are dictated by the complicated situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday when asked to comment on the recent restrictions imposed in the Russian capital to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We support the decisive steps taken by the Moscow mayor. They are dictated by the difficult situation," the spokesman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sobyanin took to his blog to inform Moscow residents that the COVID situation remains complicated in the city. In this light, the authorities decided to introduce more restrictions.

For instance, all concerts, sports and entertainment events with the capacity of over 500 people are cancelled, while only people, who have been vaccinated, have had COVID-19 in the last six months or have a negative PCR test that is valid for three days can go to restaurants and cafes.