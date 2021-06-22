Putin's article was published in German media because its audience is European — Peskov

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in his article Being Open Despite the Past is addressed to the European audience in the first place, and for that reason a German periodical was selected for its publication, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"After all, the subject matter is European history and here the president is addressing the Europeans, those with whom we share a common continent," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin's article Being Open Despite the Past was timed for the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War. It was uploaded to the Kremlin's website on June 22. The article was also placed on the media resource Zeit Online. On Thursday, it will appear in German in the weekly Die Zeit.