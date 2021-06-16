Subject of coronavirus was touched on during meeting with Biden, Putin says

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. The subject of the coronavirus infection has been cursorily mentioned during the summit with American President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin told journalists on Wednesday following the Russian-US summit in Geneva.

"We touched on this subject (of the coronavirus infection - TASS) but only in passing. Since, as you know, back with the previous administration we responded to a request by the US to send there our equipment as humanitarian aid. America is a large powerful country, and this doesn’t mean that they didn’t have enough money there, simply at the moment they really needed artificial lung support systems, we did it, as you know, did it absolutely unconditionally," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that Russia is ready for cooperation in this direction in the future but this subject was not discussed in detail at the summit.