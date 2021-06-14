Putin says Russia does not conduct war in cyberspace against NATO

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia is not waging a war against NATO in the cyberspace even though the alliance has declared it a battlefield and been conducting corresponding exercises, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the US television network NBC. A transcript of the interview was uploaded to the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"No, this is not so," Putin said, when asked if Russia was conducting a war in cyberspace.

"NATO, and I'd like to draw your attention to that, has officially stated that it considers cyberspace a battlefield, an area of military action, and it conducts exercises in that battlefield," he stressed.

Putin remarked that Russia would be able to pay the alliance back in its own coin, if it really wished to.

"NATO said that it considers cyberspace an area of combat. And it prepares and even conducts exercises. What stops us from doing that? If you do that, we will do the same thing. But we don't want that," Putin stated.