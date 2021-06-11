NBC announces interview with Vladimir Putin ahead of Geneva summit

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. The NBC TV channel announced an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the Russia-US Summit in Geneva.

"The exclusive interview is Putin’s first with a U.S. news organization since July 2018, when he sat for an interview in Helsinki with Fox News’ Chris Wallace. It’s taking place just a few days before President Joe Biden and Putin are scheduled to meet in Geneva," NBC News said.

The first fragments are expected to be aired at Saturday 1:30 AM Moscow Time. The full interview will be aired on June 14.

Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16. This will be the first Russian-US Summit since Putin’s meeting with Donald Trump in Helsinki in 2018.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders plan to "discuss the state and perspectives for further development of Russian-American relations, the issues of the strategic stability, and pressing issues of the international agenda, including combating the coronavirus pandemic and resolution of regional conflicts".