Ukraine has no desire to implement Minsk Agreements — Putin

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Kiev simply has no desire to implement the Minsk Agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired Wednesday.

Speaking about the relations between Kiev and Donbass, the President noted: "This is not our, not my whim that Kiev authorities talked with the people of Donbass."

"This is what is written in the Minsk Agreements, and they are signed by the unrecognized republics - LPR and DPR. Moreover, then-President of Ukraine Pyotr Poroshenko insisted that the leaders of these two unrecognized republics signed the document," Putin said.

"And now, the Kiev authorities do not want to talk to them," he added. "Today’s Kiev authorities simply have no desire to implement the Minsk Agreements."

Putin noted that the heads of LPR and DPR did not want to sign the mentioned agreements.

"We had to carry out a rather major work with them, and we convinced them that this is advisable, that this should be done," he added.

The head of state reminded that DPR head Alexander Zakharchenko was assassinated later.

"A man was murdered, a head of one of the republic. And silence! Nobody recalls that," he complained.