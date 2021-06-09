Russia set to discuss cybersecurity at Putin-Biden summit, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia experiences no shortage of goodwill in the provision of cybersecurity and intends to discuss this topic with the United States at the upcoming summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.

"Here [with regard to the issues of cybersecurity], we have no shortage of goodwill. Since 2016, when the [former US President Barack] Obama administration started to accuse us of meddling in the US elections, we had proposed dozens of times that we sit down to a negotiating table that is professional and trustworthy and express specific facts, concerns that both sides have. This was met with a flat refusal. Now I hope that we will discuss this issue and understand how much the [US President Joe] Biden administration is ready to carry out work honestly in this direction as well," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.

Both the Kremlin and the US White House earlier announced that the Putin-Biden summit would take place in Geneva on June 16. As the Russian presidential press office reported, both leaders will discuss the state and the prospects of bilateral relations, strategic stability and pressing issues of the international agenda, including interaction in the anti-coronavirus fight and the settlement of regional conflicts. This will be the first personal encounter between Putin and Biden since the newly-elected US president assumed office.