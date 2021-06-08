Pause in Russian-US strategic stability dialogue no longer possible, senior diplomat warns

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. It is no longer possible to maintain a pause in the dialogue on strategic stability between Moscow and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"I would, of course, single out the strategic stability issue in the foreground here. We can no longer maintain a pause in this area. We need to, at last, move in a structured, systematic, regular way towards a better understanding of what is possible and what is impossible," he said following a meeting in Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament).

According to the senior diplomat, the destruction of the Treaty on Open Skies provoked by Washington does not make one optimistic. "Nevertheless, we will push ahead with our efforts," Ryabkov concluded.

On May 19, the law on denunciation of the Treaty on Open Skies was unanimously approved by the State Duma, and on June 2, the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) likewise voted unanimously for it. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on June 7.