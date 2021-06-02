Russia and Philippines maintain constructive cooperation for decades — Putin

MOSCOW, June 2. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte on the 45th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two states.

In the telegram, which was published on the Kremlin's website on Wednesday, the Russian leader hailed a significant experience of constructive cooperation in various fields built by the two countries.

"Over the past decades, Russia and the Philippines have accumulated significant experience of constructive bilateral cooperation in various fields as well as fruitful interaction within the UN and other international organizations. I am sure that, based on these good traditions, we will ensure the further development of the full range of Russian-Philippine ties. This definitely meets the interests of our friendly peoples, goes in line with the strengthening of security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," the statement reads.

Putin wished Duterte good health and success and well-being and prosperity to all Filipinos.