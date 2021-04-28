US diplomats to lose certain work opportunities in Russia, better for Moscow — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The United States will lose a whole range of opportunities for their diplomats to work in Russia, which is a good development for Russia, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the conflict that the Americans started now, even those opportunities that they were holding onto in our country will be lost. They won’t be able to move around without permits, they will have few technical workers, their activities in this area will be complicated," he noted. "I think that it is not very good for the American government, while it is good for us."

"They are causing themselves harm with their own hands," Medvedev added, saying that Washington should pay attention to it.