Top Serbian diplomat to visit Russia April 15-16, meet with Lavrov, Patriarch Kirilll

BELGRADE, April 14. /TASS/. Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic will pay a two-day visit to Russia on April 15-16, meetings with Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia are planned, the Serbian Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on Wednesday.

"Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic will pay a two-day visit to the Russian Federation on April 15-16. On the first day, the top Serbian diplomat will meet with Chairman of the State Duma International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky. On the same day, he will visit the Serbian pavilion at the Prodexpo exhibition. On the second day of his visit, Minister Selakovic will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Selakovic will complete his trip to Russia with a visit of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and a conversation with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia," the Serbian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On April 9, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would hold talks with Selakovic in Moscow on April 16, during which the parties plan to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on pressing global and regional issues.

During his visit to Belgrade in December, Lavrov invited his Serbian counterpart to pay a working visit to Russia. Selakovic assumed office in late October 2020.