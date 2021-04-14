Moscow to look into reports saying envoy summoned to Swedish Foreign Ministry — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Moscow will look into reports saying that the Russian Ambassador to Sweden had been summoned to the country’s Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Vesti FM radio station on Wednesday.

"This news has just emerged. We need to figure out what it is all about. It is strange, Sweden is usually concerned about our submarines. I wonder what happened this time. Where are the submarines?" Zakharova pondered.

On Tuesday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that Russian Ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev had been summoned to the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry over Russia’s alleged cyberattacks against the Swedish Sports Confederation in December 2017 - May 2018.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement on Tuesday that it had discontinued the investigation into cyberattacks against the Swedish Sports Confederation allegedly carried out by Russia from December 2017 to May 2018. The case was discontinued due to the lack of necessary preconditions for embarking on legal proceedings abroad or extradition to Sweden.

The investigation was conducted by the Swedish Security Service in cooperation with security services of several other nations. According to the statement, the attack reportedly resulted in leaks of personal information about Swedish athletes, such as their medical data.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected reports about alleged Russian cyberattacks. Russian diplomats have reiterated Moscow’s proposal to create a transparent, safe and inclusive system of global information security on numerous occasions.