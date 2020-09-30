Microsoft: No government around the world is responsible for increase in cyberattacks

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. US multinational technology company Microsoft in its latest report on digital defense did not accuse the governments of certain states of supporting hackers but just drew attention to the origin of these attacks, the company’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

In its Digital Defense Report, published on Tuesday, Microsoft said that most cyberattacks recorded by its specialists over the past two years originated in Russia (52%), Iran (25%), China (12%) and North Korea and other countries (11%). The company noted that in cases when a customer (organization or individual account holder) is targeted or compromised by steps carried out by nation-state actors, the company delivers a nation-state notification (NSN) to the customer. Over the past two years, Microsoft has forwarded over 13,000 NSNs. The highest percentage of NSNs referred to activity originating in Russia, followed by Iran, China, North Korea and other countries.

"This report is based on commitment to protecting our clients and their data across the world. Therefore, occasionally we draw attention to the groups, which as we see attack our clients as well as territories from which they act. No state is responsible for the cyberattacks trend, and we believe that a global dialogue is needed for ironing out this issue," the company’s press service said.