Russian senator expects Putin, Biden to discuss strategic security during planned meeting

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, may raise the issue of reviving several strategic security and arms control treaties during their planned in-person meeting, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"As far as topics are concerned, <...> it would mostly be issues of strategic stability and arms control. I think the US side, just like any unbiased political expert, realizes pretty clear that it would simply be impossible to achieve supremacy over Russia and to break the strategic nuclear balance. Therefore, it is necessary to return to previous agreements," he said.

"Probably, there will be a discussion on how to revive the Open Skies Treaty, <…> the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Conventional Forces in Europe Treaty simply because there is need for them," the Russian senator added.

According to Kosachev, Biden’s proposal to hold negotiations in a third country demonstrates how serious his intentions are.

"For me, it confirms that Biden, being the person who had initiated this format, is interested in holding this meeting promptly. Imagine him proposing Washington as a venue. Clearly, long and not quite promising discussions would have followed," he said.

Earlier, a phone call of Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin took place on the US initiative. According to the Kremlin press service, both sides expressed their readiness to promote dialogue on the most important aspects of global security, to the benefit of both states and the entire global community. The US President suggested organizing an in-person meeting on the supreme level in the foreseeable future.